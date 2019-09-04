Christopher 'Cricky' Casement (23) dies following Lisburn crash

The Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn.

A 23-year-old has died following a crash on the Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn earlier on Wednesday.

Christopher Casement was originally from Downpatrick and was known to his friends as 'Cricky'.

Inspector Rowland said: "At around 12.20pm it was reported to police that a single vehicle road traffic collision had occurred involving a blue Mazda 3 car.

"The Old Ballynahinch Road has now re-opened following the earlier road traffic collision.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 734 of 04/09/19."