Christopher Stalford first to declare support for Edwin Poots candidacy for DUP leadership

The south Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford has become the first DUP MLA to publicly announce his support for leadership candidate Edwin Poots.

In a social media post from the MLA on Thursday evening, Mr Stalford said: “I shall be voting for my friend and colleague Edwin Poots to be the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party. I believe he has the experience and talents to take our country and our party forward.”

Mr Stalford had been one of those suggested by some considering a potential leadership bid, with bookmakers placing the MLA high on the list of likely candidates.

Edwin Poots made his leadership announcement on Thursday afternoon, when he posted on Twitter that he would be standing for the soon-to-be vacant post.

“Today, I announce my candidacy for leader of the Democratic Unionist Party. I love this country and its people and I look forward to engaging with party colleagues in the days ahead,” he wrote.

In the video accompanying his announcement, the current Agriculture Minister said: “I am a proud Northern Ireland man. I love its people and this place. It faces many challenging times.

“It is with that in mind I am putting my name forward for the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party.

“I look forward to the engagement and the debate with colleagues and the wider public in this contest.

“Northern Ireland is a place that has had many great things over this last 100-years. I wish to see us rebuild, revitalise, reinvigorate and revive, for the next hundred.”

Mr Poots has held four ministerial portfolios during his time at Stormont - culture, environment and health.

2021 has also been a challenging year for Mr Poots personally having received a diagnosis of kidney cancer, discovered by chance when he underwent surgery on a burst appendix before Christmas.

He briefly stepped aside from his ministerial portfolio in February, however was back at his desk following a successful operation by early March.

It is unclear whether Mr Poots will yet have competition in his bid to take charge of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party.

The DUP has never had a contested leadership race, however this is still speculation others will join the race.

Other names thought to be in the mix for the soon to be vacant leadership include MPs Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Gavin Robinson.

The announcement from Edwin Poots comes less than 24-hours since the current leader Arlene Foster announced she would be resigning from the party on 28 May and resigning as First Minister in June.

In his announcement, Mr Poots thanked Mrs Foster for her time in charge of the DUP.

“I wish to thank Arlene Foster for her dedication and service to the Democratic Unionist Party over the last twenty years, especially the last five years as its leader. I wish her and her family well going forward,” he added.