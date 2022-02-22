Christopher Stalford funeral: Service for DUP MLA to be held on Saturday

The funeral service for the late DUP MLA Christopher Stalford is to be held on Saturday, it has been announced.

A funeral notice said a service for the 39-year-old father-of-four will take place at Ravenhill Presbyterian Church at 2pm, with burial afterwards at Ballygowan Free Presbyterian Church Graveyard. This service will be open to all.

The service in the family home and the committal after the funeral service will be strictly for family only.

A statement from the family thanked everyone for their kind messages.

It read: “Laura and the Stalford family thank everyone for their kind messages and lovely words in recent days. They have been so comforting to the family at this incredibly sad time. They appreciate the respect for their privacy so far and request that the family continue to be given the space to come to terms with their loss.”

Mr Stalford passed away suddenly at the weekend, with tributes having been paid to the South Belfast MLA from across the political divide.

A funeral notice for the former High Sheriff and deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast said he was the “beloved husband” of Laura, “devoted daddy” of Trinity, Oliver, Cameron, and Abigail and the “dearly loved” son of Karen and “loving son-in-law" to Marion.

“Will be dearly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, and his mother, brother, and sisters, also his grandmother and mother-in-law,” it added.

On Monday, tributes were paid across Stormont for Mr Stalford, as DUP MLAs gathered in a circle in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings for a prayer and moment of silence before entering the chamber for a special plenary sitting in his memory.

DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley wiped away tears as she paid tribute to Mr Stalford.

She told the Assembly: “Words cannot adequately describe the sense of pain and loss which is felt on these benches for a man that meant so much to so many of us.

“Nothing meant more to Christopher than his family. The pride and joy he felt for them was evident in every conversation he had.

“No-one will feel the loss of Christopher more than his family and I trust and pray that God will draw near to them at this time of unimaginable heartbreak.”