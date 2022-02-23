Christopher Stalford’s wife Laura issues message of thanks following passing of ‘best dad in the world’

The widow of the late MLA Christopher Stalford has described him as the “best dad in the world” and issued an emotional message of thanks to the public for their “kind words” following the passing of the DUP politician.

Speaking to the News Letter, Laura Stalford said it has been “uplifting” to read the many memories and tributes paid to Mr Stalford following his sudden death at the weekend.

The 39-year-old father-of-four served in the Northern Ireland Assembly since 2016, representing south Belfast.

Following the tragic news, tributes to the politician were received from across the political divide in Stormont.

In the short statement by Ms Stalford, she said their four children will look back with pride at their father.

“I am so touched by the overwhelming messages of comfort and support we have received,” she told the newspaper.

“It is uplifting to read such heartfelt memories and tributes to the wonderful man we all knew and loved.

“I know when the children look back they will be so proud of their daddy they described as ‘...the best dad in the world’.

“We would like to thank everyone as their kind words are helping more than they will ever know.”

It was announced earlier this week an anti-protocol event due to be held in Crossgar on Friday evening has been postponed until next month as a mark of respect to the unionist politician.

A similar event in Portadown due to be held on Wednesday evening is to begin with a moment of silence in memory of Mr Stalford.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday and will take place at Ravenhill Presbyterian Church at 2pm, with burial afterwards at Ballygowan Free Presbyterian Church Graveyard. This service will be open to all.

The service in the family home and the committal after the funeral service will be strictly for family only.