Church leaders’ messages on the perils of capitalism and rediscovering Covid compassion

Church leaders have shared some poignant Christmas messages as they look back on 2022 – a year of “vulnerability” and “change”.

A joint Christmas message from the leaders of the Catholic Church and Church of Ireland has focused on the ills of capitalism and abundance in modern society.

“Of course riches and abundance will mean different things to different people,” said the message from Archbishops Eamon Martin and John McDowell.

“In the Ireland of today many of us think of those words in relation to material comfort – for most of us, after all, even the spiritual life requires a degree of material security to be sustainable.

“The problem comes when this one aspect of abundance overwhelms all others; a belief that the price of everything becomes the value of everything, which in turn hardens into an ideology of maximising consumer satisfaction which cannot do justice to the richness of personal life,” the church leaders said.

“The current public understanding of abundance is incapable of healing the divisions in our society. Society cannot be truly democratic without a strong sense of solidarity and community – something which can often be absent today.

"When seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party to run for President, the late Robert Francis Kennedy once said: ‘The Gross National Product does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education or the joy of their play. It measures neither our wisdom nor our compassion. It measures everything, in short, except that which makes our lives worthwhile’.”

In his message, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, focused on a year of vulnerability.

“For different reasons, many people on this island will have been feeling vulnerable this year, especially due to the cost of living crisis,” he said.

“It was into the place of vulnerability that Jesus came that first Christmas. Throughout His life, Jesus often placed himself in such vulnerable situations.

“Becoming vulnerable, Jesus wins for us the capacity to embrace vulnerability too, stepping out and opening up our lives.

“We should have the courage to be vulnerable and rediscover the Covid kindness that was so evident in the early days of the pandemic.”

Rev David Nixon, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland reflected on a year of change.

“We gradually had covid restrictions removed and tried to return to some form of normality, many continuing to grieve for family members lost to covid, medical staff exhausted in under resourced health services, others adjusting to working in an office again or in a new hybrid arrangement,” he said.

“While this was happening, yet another horrendous war was started as Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

"We sought to welcome those who had to flee while we have been dealing with a dreadful housing shortage, homelessness and now we are in a cost of living crisis.

“In September, Queen Elizabeth II died after reigning for 70 years. I was delighted by the way in which her faith in God was openly recognised.

“We have come through an extraordinary year in many ways with so many changes. God has been faithful to us, He has walked with us as we dealt with all of the above and so much more in our individual lives.”