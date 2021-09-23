Church leaders saddened by ‘polarised’ reaction to Northern Ireland centenary event

Church leaders have issued a joint statement expressing their sadness over the “polarised public commentary” ahead of an event to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

It follows a well-publicised dispute over Irish President Michael D Higgins’ decision not to attend the service which takes place at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh on October 21.

The statement from the Church Leaders Group said: “As Church Leaders we have been saddened by the polarised public commentary around our Service of Reflection and Hope.

“The tone of the public debate has shone a light on the societal wounds we wish to reflect on in this service.”

They said the intention had been to demonstrate a renewed commitment to working for peace and reconciliation.

“We of course understand that not everyone will feel able to participate with us in this service, but for those who do, particularly in our local churches across this island, we wish to clarify in this statement the context and original vision for the service, and invite people to join with us in prayer and reflection.”

This included an acknowledgment that for some the centenary of Northern Ireland is a cause for celebration while for others the partition of Northern Ireland evoked feelings of loss and separation.

The Church Leaders Group comprises the Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic Archbishops of Armagh and Primates of All Ireland, the Most Rev John McDowell and the Most Rev Eamon Martin respectively; the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Rt Rev Dr David Bruce; the President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, the Rev Dr Sahr Yambasu and the President of the Irish Council of Churches, the Very Rev Dr Ivan Patterson.