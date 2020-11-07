Church leaders unite for video message to mark Remembrance Sunday like no other

Grieving families of Covid victims also acknowledged

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, the leaders of Ireland's main Churches have come together in a joint recorded video message.

The video features the heads of the Catholic, Anglican, Methodist and Presbyterian Churches, and the Irish Council of Churches, delivering a short statement.

In it they remember the sacrifice made by those in the First and Second World Wars and other conflicts.

They also acknowledge the deep sense of loss felt by those who have lost loved ones to coronavirus and who have not been able to grieve properly.

The two-minute video was filmed separately last week.

In it the religious leaders voice a portion of their joint statement over Elgar's Nimrod from the composer's Enigma Variations.

The statement reads: "We acknowledge the deep sense of loss felt by many in our land at this time, and thank God for a moment to pause, to pray and be thankful.

"We remember the sacrifice of so many in the two World Wars and other conflicts, lamenting this loss of life on all sides.

"Further, we are keenly aware of the acute pain felt by bereaved families who have lost loved ones during the current coronavirus pandemic. They have often been unable to mark their passing in ways which would honour their memory and help to heal the wound of their loss.

"We pray for you in your time of distress. Amen."

The video is part of a widespread effort to encourage those wishing to partake in Remembrance Sunday to do so while adhering to the Government guidelines.

There will be no Remembrance Sunday parade in Enniskillen this year.

Instead, an online service will take place as organisers encourage the public to commemorate remotely as well as observing a two-minute silence from their homes.

First Minister Arlene Foster will be among 15 dignitaries who will take part in the wreath-laying ceremony in the town this year, which falls on the same date as the 1987 IRA bomb attack that killed 12 people and injured 60 others.

In Derry the public has been dissuaded from visiting the Cenotaph between 10.45am and 11.15am, but are free to lay wreaths during the day

In Belfast a short ceremony will be live-streamed just before 11am led by Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey with a limited number of participants.

The Lord Mayor will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph before observing a two-minute silence.

To watch the ceremony visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/Events/Remembrance-Sunday