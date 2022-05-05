Church of Ireland leader’s plea for Russian Patriarch to help end Ukraine war

The Church of Ireland Primate has appealed to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church to help end the war in Ukraine.

In his primatial address to the general synod in Belfast yesterday, the Most Rev John McDowell said: “I hope that you will agree with me in demonstrating our solidarity with the Government and people of Ukraine by praying with me.”

He added: “The other action which I hope we can take is to send a message to our brothers and sisters in Christ in the Russian Orthodox Church, and especially to Patriarch Kirill.

“When one part of the body of Christ is wounded, even when those wounds are self-inflicted, the whole body suffers.

“So we appeal to the Patriarch of Moscow and to all Russians to think again about what lies behind the conflict and to use the grace given him by the Lord of the Church, the Good Shepherd, to help bring this barbarous war to a just end.”

Kirill (76) is a former KGB agent who became Patriarch of Moscow and Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church in 2009.

A close ally of President Putin, he strongly backs the war in Ukraine, and has given his blessing to the Russian forces.

This has led to severe tensions between the Orthodox Churches in Ukraine and Russia, and Kirill has been severely criticised by Bartholomew I, the leader of Orthodox Christians worldwide.

He said his support for Putin and the war were “damaging to the prestige of the whole of Orthodoxy”.

Dr Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, said there was a “strong case” for the expulsion of the Russian Orthodox Church from the World Council of Churches.

The Pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper Patriarch Kirill “cannot become Putin’s altar boy”.

The pontiff, who made an unprecedented visit to the Russian embassy when the war started, told the newspaper three weeks into the conflict that he’d asked the Vatican’s top diplomat to send a message to Putin.

He said the message was “that I was willing to go to Moscow”.

“Certainly, it was necessary for the Kremlin leader to allow an opening.

“We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting.”

He added: “I fear that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting at this time.

“But how can you not stop so much brutality?”