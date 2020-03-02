Church of Ireland minister Mark Watson dies suddenly at Fermanagh home

Tributes have been paid to a Church of Ireland clergyman who died suddenly at his home in Co Fermanagh.

In a statement issued on Monday, March 2, the Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher Rt Revd John McDowell and clergy of the diocese expressed their deepest sympathy and sadness following the "unexpected death of their esteemed colleague," Canon Mark Watson.

Canon Watson was rector of Maguiresbridge and Derrybrusk parishes since 2017 having previously served in the nearby Trory and Killadeas group.

The married father of two was also a Canon of St Macartan’s Cathedrals in Clogher and Enniskillen and Past County Grand Chaplain of Co Fermanagh Orange Lodge.

A diocesan spokesman added: “Our prayers and thoughts are foremost with his family and we particularly remember his wife, Rhona and sons, Peter and Samuel and the whole family circle at this time.

“Canon Watson was a dedicated and faithful pastor and will be greatly missed by his parishioners.

“We ask everyone to remember Canon Watson’s family in their prayers as the family come to terms with his sudden and untimely death.

Police confirmed officers attended at the scene of a sudden death in the Drumgoon Road area of Maguiresbridge on Monday.

“A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of the death.

“There are no further details at this stage,” said the spokesman.