Churches could play a part in Troubles truth process, suggests Archbishop Eamon Martin

Comments made during inter-community service to mark centenary of the Irish Council of Churches

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland has suggested religious denominations could assist in setting up a Troubles truth recovery process.

Archbishop Eamon Martin made the comments during an historic inter-community service in St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast yesterday.

The service was to mark the centenary of the Irish Council of Churches and the 50th Anniversary of the Ballymascanlon Talks which led to the establishment of the Irish Inter-Church Meeting.

It was introduced by the Dean of Belfast, the Very Reverend Stephen Forde. The congregation included Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, Belfast Lord Mayor Christina Black and Simon Coveney, the Irish enterprise minister.

In an apparent reference to the Government’s legacy bill, which is currently with the House of Lords, Archbishop Martin said: “Peace, reconciliation and forgiveness on this island will only be progressed by bringing to light the truths that remain hidden and festering about our troubled past, and by engaging in respectful conversations across our communities about what we mean by a shared future.”

He added that, while it may sound “ambitious”, “...might we in the churches offer to help develop an agreed truth recovery process to address the legacy of pain and mistrust that continues to hang over us?

“And might our Churches also work together to create spaces for dialogue at parish, congregation and community level so that all voices can be fully heard about the kind of society and values we want for our children and grandchildren.”

The Government’s legacy bill, which introduces conditional amnesties, is on course to pass into law before summer — despite widespread opposition from victims and political parties here.

It proposes a new information recovery body, headed by a senior judicial figure, to produce reports on hundreds of incidents before the 1998 Agreement.

But it has been widely criticised by politicians and victims groups.

The congregation include a wide cross-section of leaders from many churches including the Church of Ireland Primate, the Most Revd John McDowell, the Presbyterian Moderator the Rt Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, and the Methodist President, the Reverend David Nixon.

The ICC is one of the world’s oldest national representative church bodies, and its first meeting took place on January 23 1923. It was formed in the shadow of the Irish civil war as the United Council of Christian Churches and Religious Communities in Ireland.

It is the national body through which the churches in Ireland engage in a wide variety of issues, and its executive meets quarterly.

In 1973, during the height of the Troubles, the ICC met with senior Catholic figures in the Ballymascanlon Hotel near Dundalk. These talks led to the establishment of the Irish Inter Church Meeting, which also takes place quarterly, and through which the ICC engages with the Catholic Church.

The Catholic Bishop of Limerick Dr Brendan Leahy, co-chair of the Inter-Church Meeting, said: “We can never take what has been achieved for granted. Each new generation has to be won over to the cause of peace, unity and reconciliation.”

His co-chair Bishop Andrew Foster, the Anglican Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, said: “In eternity, 100 years is but a blink of an eye, not even that, but in the context of our human story, a century is a significant moment.”