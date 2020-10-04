Cineworld set to close UK cinema doors after Bond movie delay

Cinema giant Cineworld is set to close its UK sites in the coming weeks, it has been reported.

The firm is writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to say the industry is now "unviable", according to the Sunday Times.

They are expected to say that the sector has been hit by the delays of big-budget films, such as the next James Bond film No Time To Die, which has been postponed twice and is now due for release in April 2021.

It's after Cineworld warned in September of a $1.6bn (£1.3bn) loss for the previous six months to June as its cinemas were forced to close during coronavirus lockdowns.

It warned at the time that it might need to raise more money if hit by further restrictions or film delays.

The chain is now set to announce the closure of its UK venues, affecting more than 120 cinemas and putting up to 5,500 jobs at risk.

Cineworld, which is the UK's largest cinema operator, was set to be one of the new additions to the Odyssey complex in Belfast, which closed in January for a £17m facelift.

Construction began at the end of October and had been scheduled to last for 17 months before coronavirus lockdown hit.

The UK's largest bowl operator, Hollywood Bowl, was also among the new additions.

Cineworld and the Odyssey Trust have been asked for a comment in relation to this story.