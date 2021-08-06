City centre hit by worst flooding in years

Business owners left counting cost after stores are engulfed with deluge sparked by heavy rain, while 50 homes in north Belfast also badly affected

The owner of a Belfast furniture shop fears he has lost thousands of pounds worth of stock after heavy rain led to flooding.

At one point people had to wade ankle-deep through water in the city centre as they returned to their cars.

Vehicles at the side entrance of CastleCourt were left sitting in water as deep as six inches. One shopkeeper said the scene was like the River Lagan sweeping down the street.

And a number of homes were also affected by flooding in Ardoyne in the north of the city.

It was a marked contrast to the record-breaking temperatures of last month.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been in place since Thursday, with disruption forecast to continue into Saturday.

On Friday night businesses in Belfast were counting the cost of the deluge.

Furniture shop owner David Whelan was one of those badly affected. The family-owned business has been in King Street for the last five years.

Mr Whelan said he will have to dump stock that was destroyed when filthy water flooded the building.

“There was a river running right through the shop,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

”We tried to get a lot of stuff out but there’s thousands of pounds of stock destroyed. I will have to lift the carpet, and I only had that laid recently — £1,000 it cost me.

“I’m going to have to take a big hit here. I’ll have to stop buying in and run all the existing stock out. And I’ll have to put a new floor down and start again, that’s all I can do.

“I’m scared to count up how much I’ve lost — it’s thousands of pounds. There were new sofas and a load of new appliances, they’re all destroyed.”

It has been made worse by the fact he wasn’t insured.

“I had insurance for four years and it was up for renewal recently, I just didn’t get around to sorting it,” he added.

“I’ve been so busy I just didn’t get around to it. I’m here five years, I’d public liability and building insurance for four years. I just didn’t get back to them, but I’m the kind of person who just picks up and carries on.”

Jim McGarvey, who owns a bike shop on King Street, told how “waves” of water hit his business.

He told the BBC: “It seemed to come up out of a manhole cover. the Farset River runs underneath this street and it came up the height of a car and it turned into almost like the River Lagan coming down the street.

“I managed to get the door closed but the place is saturated. It’s full of dirt and silt and sewage, it’s not nice.

"I couldn’t open the door until it subsided.

"People were driving through it and causing waves and the waves were hitting the front window of the shop.”

Beauty salon owner Ann McAloon said she had not witnessed flooding like it in the 25 years of her business.

“For Belfast city centre it is a disgrace, it was half an hour’s rain and within 15 minutes everything was just flooded,” she said.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said heavy floods at the bottom of Brompton Park in Ardoyne affected around 50 houses.

“The water was knee-deep and it had almost entered a lot of the properties, but thankfully the residents responded quickly and we got onto Belfast City Council and the Department for Infrastructure, who did provide some sandbags,” he added.

Earlier police had urged motorists in Drumbo, Co Antrim, to avoid the Ballylesson Road at the junction of Pine Hill Road after heavy rain made it impassable.

And on Thursday evening firefighters tackled significant flooding across two main roads in Belleek, Co Fermanagh. One man managed to get free from his car after being trapped, while firefighters rushed to save another man who had suffered a heart attack.