City centre protest calls for ‘tougher sentences’ for convicted child sex offenders

Supporters of Children and Survivors Online Protection Team NI and Child Online Protection Enforcers NI stand together outside Belfast City Hall calling for tougher sentences crimes related to child sex offences. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

A PROTEST organised by a number of self-styled online child protection groups has called on politicians to deliver tougher sentences for those convicted of child sex offences.

The peaceful protest at Belfast City Hall on Saturday was organised by members of Children and Survivors Online Child Protection Team NI (CSOCPNI) and Child Online Protection Enforcers NI (COPENI).

It was attended by around a few dozen campaigners, who carried posters reading: “Protect Our Children”, “Leave Our Children Alone” and “Our Children Need Protection from Paedophiles”.

Maria Donnelly, founder of CSOPNI, said those convicted of child sex offences were getting a “slap on the wrists”.

"We were there to protest to get tougher sentences for these people,” she said.

"Our politicians are not taking any notice of us. I don’t think they’ll take any notice of this protest today, but it’s worth a try. It was peaceful; we have a lot to say because these paedophiles get a slap on the wrist.

"I'm a survivor myself and a team member that was with me today is a survivor too."

Ms Donnelly said many of those convicted show “no remorse”.

"There just needs to be tougher sentences for them, not just to be put on the sex offenders’ list, because they do reoffend.

"A house burglar gets longer. A child has a life sentence. We live with this for the rest of our lives, but these men have no remorse. We’ve seen it time and time again. A survivor has to go through triggers, anxiety, panic attacks on a daily basis.”

The campaigner has called for politicians to return to local government to work on delivering longer sentences for child sex offenders.

"We need the politicians to get into the Assembly and join together. 35,000 signatures are needed to get it to Parliament to change the laws,” said Ms Donnelly.

"It’ll not change overnight; we’re being realistic, but at least there are people coming out and doing peaceful demonstrations and showing their support.”