City council approves new Belfast Celtic pitch and martial arts club plan

Belfast council has approved a new pitch for Belfast Celtic FC in the west of the city, and a new martial arts club in the east of the city.

At the Belfast council planning committee this week, all elected representatives agreed a new 3G pitch, in a revised position with floodlights, dug outs, turnstiles, a 1.2m fence and associated ground works at Glen Road Heights.

The revised position includes re-locating the pitch marginally to the west with floodlights, dug-outs, turnstiles and all other associated ground works.

DFI Roads, Environmental Health, Rivers Agency, NI Water, UK Crown Bodies and NIEA have no objections to the proposal, subject to conditions.

Environmental Health advised that since the time of the original application, there had been new houses built in the area close to Glen Road Heights and sought more information. As a result, the proposal amended the floodlighting, reducing the number from eight to four poles, with four lights on each pole at a height of 18.3metres.

Councillors also approved permission for a change of use from an existing warehouse to a martial arts boxing club and gym at Laburnum Street, beside Connswater shopping centre.

The gym and boxing club will occupy two floors, with the ground floor providing the main gym, changing facilities, ancillary office and a store. The first floor provides space for two large boxing rings and a matted gym area.

The application was neighbour notified and advertised in the local press. One letter of representation was received. The letter stated it did not object to the proposal but raised an issue with existing parking in close proximity to their property. There were no objections from any of the statutory bodies.