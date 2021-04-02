City councillors back legal action over landfill’s ‘knock-you-out stench’

Councillors have voted to prepare legal action against the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and the operators of a landfill over a foul smell in west Belfast.

People living near the Mullaghglass Landfill — and even as far away as Lisburn — have for years companied that the odour is making their lives a misery, with residents unable to open their windows at times.

There have been more than 500 complaints about the problem, with locals taking the matter to the courts.

On Thursday, councillors unanimously agreed to prepare their own legal action against the NIEA and Alpha Resource Management, which operates the landfill.

Sinn Fein councillor Daniel Baker, who lives in an area hit by the odour, said the stench was unbearable at times.

"A potent and dangerous odour has been impacting citizens of Belfast in the Collin, Lisburn North and White Mountain (wards)," he added.

"It’s been coming from the landfill. It’s sulphur and it’s a knock-you-out stench.

"Throughout Covid it’s been even more difficult as we’ve been working from home. You can’t do it (open a window) because the smell is simply that strong.

"It’s no exaggeration to say it actually comes up through your drains and toilets.

"Some people are spending money on power-hosing their drains to try and mitigate it.

"It is impacting people’s lives, their physical health and their mental health.

"I don’t want to scaremonger, but the other day we had the driest day since Christmas. My kids spent the day playing outside. It was the first time I got anxious because they were picking it up and asking ‘What’s that smell?’"

SDLP councillor Brian Heading said residents should not have to put with the odour.

The Green Party’s Mal O’Hara said the issue pointed to wider environmental problems.

"If we had an independent environmental protection agency, residents could go there and seek redress and get things moved forward," he added.

"Residents can smell this, so they know it’s a problem, but across this city our air is toxic.

"The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) brought forward a discussion document on a clean air strategy, but its evidence said 5.2% of deaths in Belfast were attributable to air pollution."

People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins said Daera had to use the enforcement powers at its disposal, such as issuing fines.

Councillor Baker’s motion read: "This council must immediately prepare legal action against the NIEA and site operators for their dereliction of duty in protecting the rights of citizens around the Mullaghglass Landfill site.

"Dangerous odours are having a negative impact on the quality of life of citizens who live within a large circumference of the Mullaghglass Landfill site.

"The NIEA have refused to take action against the landfill operators and, as a result, citizens of both Belfast and Lisburn are having to endure the daily effluvium of raw waste.

"Clean air should be afforded to everyone. We must act now."

A similar motion is to be debated by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council at the end of the month.

Alpha Resource Management said: "We work to the highest environmental and industry standards and we are absolutely committed to being good neighbours.

"We are in regular contact with the local community and its representatives to thoroughly investigate any complaints and we comply in full with the required permit of the site, continually reviewing all aspects of its management and regulation with the statutory authority and industry regulators."

The NIEA have been approached for comment.