City Hall statues of Mary Ann McCracken and Winifred Carney given green light

Statues of trade unionist Winifred Carney and anti-slaver Mary Ann McCracken will be erected in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.

The Belfast City Council Planning Committee this week gave the final green light to the erection of bronze statues of the two Belfast women, over two years since parties agreed on the measure.

The planning application was made by the council and recommended by council officers.

The planning report states: “The proposed development is sympathetic to the essential characteristic, scale, height, massing and alignment of nearby listed buildings by way of its scale, form, materials and detailing.

“The (Stormont) Historic Environment Division was consulted in relation to the proposal and are content. It was advertised in the local press and no representations have been received.”

It adds: “The grounds of City Hall currently display 18 separate memorials, therefore setting a precedent for similar (works).

“The proposed works will preserve and complement the listed building’s features of special architectural or historical importance, to ensure the existing building remains intact and unimpaired.

“The design respects the essential character of the listed building and its setting. The proposal makes use of quality materials and appropriate detailing, sympathetic with the existing building.”

Carney (1887-1943) was a suffragist, trade unionist and Irish independence activist. She was born in Bangor, raised on the Falls Road, and was in charge of the women’s section of the Irish Workers Textile Union before becoming friend and personal secretary to James Connolly.

Together, they both worked for conditions of factory women in Belfast, and later Carney joined Cumann Na mBan, the women’s auxiliary of the Irish Volunteers. She was present with Connolly in the Dublin General Post Office during the Easter Rising in 1916.

She stood for parliament as a Sinn Fein candidate for Belfast Victoria in the 1918 general election and later was in the Labour Party and the Belfast Socialist Party.

In 1928 she married George McBride, a Protestant orangeman, socialist, and former member of the Ulster Volunteers.

McCracken (1770-1866) was a Belfast-born business woman, social reformer, anti-slaver, and supporter of the United Irishmen. She was born into a liberal presbyterian family of Scottish and French Huguenot heritage.

She managed a successful muslin business in Belfast, led the Women’s Abolitionary Committee in Belfast during the height of the anti-slavery movement, formed the Ladies Committee of the Belfast Charitable Movement, and was dedicated to the poor of the city from her youth.

She maintained a strong interest in Irish traditions of oral music and was a founding member of the Belfast Harp Society.

She was the sister of Henry Joy McCracken, a founder of the United Irishmen Society, and took care of his daughter after his execution.

A statue of Frederick Douglass (1817-1895), author, anti-slavery campaigner and early champion of women’s rights, was unveiled in Rosemary Street in the city centre last month.