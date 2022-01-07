Civil case into west Belfast man’s allegations of MoD waterboarding to be heard in High Court next week

Liam Holden with his family outside the Court of Appeal in Belfast after his conviction for murder was quashed in 2012 PA

A civil case involving a man who alleges the military subjected him to deep interrogation methods involving waterboarding and death threats, is to be heard on Tuesday at Belfast's High Court.

West Belfast man Liam Holden was sentenced to death for the murder of a British soldier in 1972.

The man claims controversial techniques were used to extract a false confession for the shooting of 18-year-old Private Frank Bell, who was shot dead on foot patrol in Springfield Avenue in West Belfast on September 17, 1972.

Mr Holden’s death penalty was commuted to life in prison, before a 40-year fight to clear his name resulted in his murder conviction being quashed in 2012.

The 67-year-old is now seeking damages from the Ministry of Defence for alleged torture and misconduct in public office.

A nine-day trial was originally scheduled to be heard in May of last year, however it was delayed after the MoD cited administrative problems in tracking down two soldiers who were allegedly directly involved in events at the time.

At the time High Court Judge Mr Justice McAlinden labelled the MoD’s reasons for seeking to put the case back as “very poor and shoddy”, with “the most flimsy of excuses” for why the inquiries were not carried out sooner.

According to solicitors acting for Mr Holden, the case will be heard on Tuesday and is expected to last for up to nine days.

“Liam Holden will allege before the court that he was arrested on the 16th of October 1972 and waterboarded up to 3 or 4 times by members of the Parachute Regiment on at Black Mountain Barracks, Belfast. He was 18 at the time of his arrest,” Harte Coyle Collins Solicitors said.

“He alleges that he was physically assaulted by members of the Parachute Regiment while in sole military custody, subjected to waterboarding, hooded, and then driven to the Glencairn area of Belfast where he alleges the army threatened to shoot him at gunpoint if he did not confess to the murder of a soldier some 4 weeks earlier.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We are defending claims relating to the arrest and imprisonment of the claimant, following the murder of Private Frank Bell in 1972. It would be inappropriate to comment further as legal proceedings are ongoing.”