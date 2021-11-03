Civilian PSNI employee feared officer was going to ‘rape’ her during alleged sexual assault incidents

The serving police officer was not suspended and received a £250 fine after accepting one allegation

A civilian employee of the PSNI, who made allegations of sexual assault by a serving police officer, feared she was going to be “raped” by him during the worst of the alleged incidents.

An internal disciplinary process was carried out by the force after Sinead McGrotty said she was subjected to inappropriate comments and touching over several years by an officer.

However, Ms McGrotty said she feels like she has been let down by the PSNI as he was not suspended at any stage and retained his job.

He accepted one allegation of inappropriate touching and was fined £250.

Ms McGrotty’s other allegations were not considered by the disciplinary panel.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback, she said the inappropriate behaviour began in 2009, shortly after she joined the PSNI as a civilian administrator.

Ms McGrotty said the officer slapped her “on the bum” on that occasion.

One alleged incident occurred when Ms McGrotty, who was heavily pregnant at the time, attended a colleague’s wedding.

“We were at a wedding of a couple that worked with us and he was very drunk,” she stated. “Everyone was very drunk, but I was 30 weeks pregnant at that time, sitting up on a wee stool by myself.

“He came over and he said: ‘I'm going to F you when you've had that baby'. And I just felt totally violated. And I think that was the worst thing that ever happened for me.”

She continued: “At that point I was quite suicidal, because I genuinely believed that he was going to rape me and it was a threat to rape.”

Ms McGrotty then stated that the officer called to her home after her baby was born and her husband was at work.

She was forced to hide in the house until he left and reported the officer in 2012.

Following an investigation, the Public Prosecution Service decided there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

In an internal disciplinary process only one of 11 specific allegations was placed before the panel.

A contact avoidance plan was put into place to make sure the officer did not have access to Ms McGrotty, but that was changed in 2019 as he said the plan was inconveniencing him.

Ms McGrotty also took the PSNI to court over how her allegations were handled. The case was settled in 2017.

She is now taking an industrial tribunal against the PSNI.

In a letter to Ms McGrotty in August 2021 from Chief Constable Simon Byrne, he apologised for how she was treated.

"My prevailing impression of the entire course of events, is that once a wrong course of action was decided upon it became increasingly difficult to unravel,” wrote Mr Byrne.

"Whether intentional or not, I am left with an impression that there was a real concern to assist an officer to overcome a sanction which is viewed as unfair or disproportionate at a certain point.

"The rationale for doing so is not entirely clear to me. What is, however, clear is that you should have been provided with more support and been treated with greater empathy.

"On behalf of the Police Service, I extend a sincere apology for this and the impact that it has had on you personally and professionally.”

The PSNI said in a statement: “As this matter is currently the subject of legal proceedings it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”