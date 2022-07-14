Claim PSNI knew murder victim Glenn Quinn was under threat warrants ‘full and transparent investigation’, says Gerry Kelly

Glenn Quinn was found murdered at his home at Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus in 2020

A claim that police failed to inform Glenn Quinn his life was at risk before he was murdered in 2020 needs to be investigated, according to Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly.

The call follows a BBC NI Spotlight investigation into Mr Quinn’s death following an assault at his home in the Ashleigh Park area of Carrickfergus.

Mr Kelly, who sits on the Policing Board, said he would be raising the matter with senior PSNI officials “at the earliest opportunity”.

“The revelation the PSNI failed to warn Glenn Quinn that his life was under threat, in advance of his subsequent murder by the UDA, is shocking and warrants full and transparent investigation,” the Sinn Fein politician added.

“It is also significant, and of further concern, that the PSNI did not recognise this as sufficiently serious to refer to the Police Ombudsman’s office.

“When an individual is not informed of a threat to their life, and is subsequently murdered, it is a matter of urgent public interest that a credible, transparent investigation is conducted to identify potential failings and wrongdoing.”

He added: “Failure to do so is simply not good enough.

"This is not the first time in recent years when the failure of the PSNI to pass on information of a threat to an individual has been followed by that individual being murdered.

“The PSNI needs to recognise their primary responsibility to protect life, and I will be raising this at the earliest opportunity at the Policing Board.”

Spotlight interviewed the victim’s brother Martin Quinn, who told the programme a senior PSNI officer told the family they had information Mr Quinn was to be attacked.

"This information had not been passed on to Glenn. That threat was played out, and Glenn was murdered," he told Spotlight.

Glenn had no prior affiliations to paramilitaries, but was targeted by the UDA gang after he complained of arson attacks by the terror group on his friend Joe Dunlop’s car repair business.

"For an institution like the police to fail in a town where people are murdered every couple of years by the same gang, and for this information to be ignored is beyond belief,” added Martin Quinn.

"It was gut wrenching. Had we known that, we as a family could have taken steps to protect Glenn, let alone what the PSNI could have done for him."

The Police Ombudsman is currently investigating the PSNI’s handling of the case and told BBC NI its investigation was "considering the conduct of four officers" in relation to the case.

"The Police Ombudsman has used her statutory powers of 'own motion' investigation pursuant to Section 55(6) of the Police (Northern Ireland) Act 1998 to investigate police handling of intelligence relating to a potential threat to Mr Quinn's life prior to his murder," they added.

When asked about the specific case, a PSNI spokesperson said it would be inappropriate to comment given the ongoing Police Ombudsman investigation.

