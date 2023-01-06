Claims Natalie’s killer poses no threat to others won’t wash with community living in fear

Historically divided town is united in determination to catch killer, and many won’t feel safe until he is, writes Lurgan man Ralph Hewitt

Historically Lurgan has been a divided town, but today it is united. The shocking murder of Natalie McNally has brought a unified determination from right across the community to catch her killer.

Leading that charge is her family, showing true courage in the face of unimaginable grief by speaking out in a desperate bid to find the person responsible for Natalie’s murder in her own home.

Despite Natalie (32) and I being from the same area and the same age when she died, I didn’t know her. We attended different schools, had different backgrounds and our own circle of friends.

That’s the same case for the many men and particularly women in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas who have been sharing Crimestoppers appeals, PSNI statements and heartbreaking media interviews with her parents in the hope someone will come forward with information.

Natalie McNally.

The outpouring of emotion and sharing of appeals for information since Natalie’s death on December 18 shows how the community is determined to hunt down the killer.

Open a newspaper or turn on a TV. Scroll Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. It doesn’t take long to come across a post appealing for information on this dreadful crime. Natalie’s brutal murder and that of her unborn baby is at the forefront of everyone’s minds in the town. Knowing there is a killer still amongst us is deeply troubling. I keep reminding my wife to lock the doors even when I’m with her at home and I worry about my mum and sister trying to get on with their everyday lives.

The PSNI believe they have recovered the murder weapon used to kill Natalie and her unborn son, named Dean by her family, and that is major progress.

In Thursday’s update, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said there is “no evidence” anyone else is in danger but that won’t wash with those living in Lurgan and the surrounding areas.

People will simply not feel safe until Natalie’s killer is in police custody and put behind bars. Questions are still being asked about the chilling CCTV images released by police. It shows a male walking out of Natalie’s estate, Silverwood Green, and turning right onto Kiln Road.

Where was he going? Local knowledge tells you if he continued on to Silverwood Road and turned right he would have walked alongside an industrial estate, with one housing estate close by.

If he had taken a left turn, he would have eventually walked up the densely populated Francis Street, closer to the town centre. Someone must have seen this man walking along those footpaths in full view.

Tragically, Natalie’s murder isn’t the only violent act against a woman in Lurgan in recent years. In 2016, dental nurse Laura Marshall was found dead in her flat in Victoria Street — less than a mile away from where Natalie was killed. Her murder, like Natalie’s, remains unsolved.

Less than two years ago, a woman was subjected to a harrowing ordeal when she was imprisoned and raped in a business in Lurgan town centre.

Although not linked, each incident, among many others, brought revulsion and fear to the town.

Speaking on Thursday, DCI McGuinness said: “Someone must know who [Natalie’s killer] is and I would appeal to you to do the decent thing to get in touch with me. Do you really want to protect a man who could kill a woman and her unborn baby?”

It’s time for anyone with information to speak up.