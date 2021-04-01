Claims UDA is 'uniting Ireland' with Dublin drugs trade

A council meeting has heard claims that the UDA is transporting drugs through Dublin and is “uniting Ireland before anybody”.

Independent councillor Padraig McShane was speaking during a meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

He was responding to a proposal by DUP Alderman George Duddy calling for the council to send a letter to the Justice Minister stating a lack of confidence in PSNI senior management.

Mr Duddy suggested if Mr McShane was so concerned about the transportation of drugs perhaps “he should pass it on to the proper authorities for their investigation”.

The matter was raised during a discussion on confidence around policing, in the week that saw fresh controversy around the Bobby Storey funeral.

Mr Duddy brought the proposal, to write to the Justice Minister, to “highlight the lack of public confidence in the police at present”. However, he said it was about “increasing the confidence in the public to assist the PSNI”.

He said the PPS decision on the Bobby Storey funeral would have a “detrimental influence on the public” and it further “eroded public confidence”.

The topic was raised as the minutes of the Leisure and Development Committee were being adopted at the full council.

At that meeting councillors had requested an options report on provision of CCTV in coastal resorts. The move was prompted by two serious assaults on successive weekends in Portrush last month.

Mr Duddy said: “I am aware, as are others, the PSNI always requests the public’s assistance when dealing with their enquiries. Disappointingly, despite the public providing the police with useful information, there has been a total lack of progress in persons made amenable for numerous incidents. The clearance rate for all sorts of crime is extremely poor.”

Mr Duddy gave statistics provided by a recent study for the Department of Justice which said the respondents’ main perceptions of the causes of crime were drugs (80%), alcohol (56%) and lack of parenting (40%).

“Drugs throughout that report always came first as the main cause of crime so we have to ask ourselves why is the police not having a greater success in this area and why is their clearance so low,” he said.

“I believe, and it has become crystal clear from the public in the areas I represent, there is a very low level of confidence in the PSNI. We have seen their use of what are valuable tools in their tool box being abused to such an extent they will most likely face legal proceedings because they failed to follow their own procedures.

“The information that they were receiving freely from the public in the past was not acted upon, especially in regards to drugs. Those involved in this trade are now perceived as untouchable.

“This trade has now extended in areas such as the Glens, Ballycastle and Dervock. You have dissident republicans in Limavady using drugs there to infiltrate the area and cause sectarian strife. Here in Coleraine there is a drugs cartel being operated within the community.”

Mr Duddy made an amendment to the recommendation, proposing “the PCSP (Policing and Community Safety Partnership) review the report on the CCTV and that they investigate what has changed and what is feasible with regards to CCTV financially. Also, that the letter is forwarded to the Justice Minister, highlighting that in the wake of the increase in incidents across the borough that there is a lack of confidence in the PSNI senior management.”

He added: “This is a worrying development and one which must be brought to the attention of the Justice Minister. This issue must be dealt with as a critical incident if we are to see any confidence in the PSNI where it should be. This is about increasing confidence in the public to assist the PSNI.”

Sinn Fein councillor and chair of the PCSP Oliver McMullan said there was “real fear of drugs out in the communities” and he called for the elected representatives to “show leadership and take on the criminals who are dealing in the drugs”.

He added: “We did hear of dissident republicans but no mention of loyalist paramilitaries and we know they are the ones dealing in this, we’ve had this in the Glens and we have the police to prove this.”

“Once again we have dragged the family of Bobby Storey into these arguments - this is a family who are grieving, who have suffered. The PPS have said there is no case to answer so when are we going to stop? We should leave the family of Bobby Storey to grieve in dignity for their loved one.”

Mr McShane described Cllr Duddy as going on “a sectarian rant about dissident republicans in Limavady”.

“Not once did he mention the UDA,” said Mr McShane. “Let’s be honest, the UDA have united Ireland long before anyone has. They get their drugs straight from Dublin and they go to service the Glens, Ballycastle, Limavady, Coleraine and Ballymoney.

“So let’s not split hairs over it, it’s the UDA and there’s records of it that they are bringing their drugs in from Dublin – the last thing they want is a border because they can go up and down as they please.”

Mr Duddy said: “In regards to the comments about loyalists dealing drugs, that’s a line put out by the PSNI. There has not been one conviction, not one gram, not one grain of any substance found in anybody’s house. Even though the PSNI name that they have done a search, all they are taking away is computers, children’s computers and all at a time when home-schooling is at the fore – that is a misnomer.”

Mr Duddy’s amendment passed 23 votes for, one against and 13 abstentions.