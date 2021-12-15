Claire Hanna MP received two death threats over Northern Ireland Protocol

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said she has received two death threats over her views on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the South Belfast MP said the PSNI have visited her home twice warning her of the threats because people believe she delivered the protocol.

As part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and the EU, the protocol saw a customs border drawn in the Irish Sea, resulting in checks on goods coming here from the UK.

The implementation of the protocol was partly blamed on the violence which descended across Northern Ireland earlier this year and saw almost 90 police officers suffer injuries.

Children as young as 12 were reportedly among those involved in April’s widespread rioting.

Ms Hanna said the violence was a campaign to project an aura of chaos in Northern Ireland.

Speaking in the House of Commons, she added that the perception is Dublin and the EU delivered the protocol.

“Unfortunately, the protocol has been spun by many, not as a consequence of a series of decisions that the UK made for their own reasons, which is fair enough, they're a sovereign government and they're entitled to do it,” she stated.

“But the perception has been given that it was because of Dublin or because of the EU.

“I know I’ve had police round twice at my door with death threats because people have been told, ‘She [Claire Hanna] brought you the protocol’, when these are the consequences of the UK’s decisions.”