Claire Hanna: Northern Ireland and its baggage will ‘always exist’

The SDLP’s Claire Hanna has said Northern Ireland will "always exist" despite the transition into a "new constitutional space" she believes is ongoing.

In an interview for the podcast series What Northern Ireland Means to Me recorded by Shared Future News, which reports on peacebuilding in Northern Ireland, MP Ms Hanna said Northern Ireland is in some ways "going a little bit backwards" amid what she described as the underperformance of political structures - and said our potential won't be realised without a new paradigm emerging over coming decades.

"I think we’ll be in a new Ireland. I think there is change coming here. I think people realise that. And I say this as somebody who has genuinely believed in the values of 1998 and making it work, through using devolution and improving people’s lives. But it isn’t 1998 at anymore," she said.

Ms Hanna said despite her perception that "Northern Ireland’s always going to exist", she added: "I think there’s a perception that in a new Ireland — whatever that looks like — that this group of people in this shared identity just dissolves."

She said: "As well as the fact that in governance terms, you know, there aren’t 25,000 civil servants and teachers and cops and everything ready to just, as soon as there’s a border pool, sweep in here and run the place. We have different governance infrastructures and we have a set of interdependent relationships with the island next door, and those things won’t just change."

For that reason, she said: "I think Northern Ireland will persist and exist, with all the baggage that it has. But I think we will be in a different constitutional place and I think that that transition begins now or is beginning now. It’s just how we do it in the most structured way and in the most gracious way that we can do it."

Many in Northern Ireland have a "complex" relationship with Northern Ireland as a "frustrating and dysfunctional place". She said: "There is a seam of really bonkers views and real division in the mindset of some people that sometimes just shocks you when it comes into a conversation. But it’s home, and I do consider myself Northern Irish."

There are "little wins of progress" in Northern Ireland society, she said. "You do see it arcing in the right direction in terms of attitudes and cohesion, in a way that isn’t matched, I think, with the electoral pace," she said.

Prominent figures such as Seamus Mallon, John Hume and Austin Currie emerged from a small population who were "really were able to pull together and crystallise a lot of global currents and really meaningful politics around non-violence and progress and social justice," she said.

"I love the growth of Northern Irishness. I’m Irish and Northern Irish and my next door neighbour is British and Northern Irish. That is grand, that’s a shared identity. But also that, I suppose, like punching, trying to punch out of the silos of this concept of other."