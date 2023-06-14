Claire Hanna urges PM to introduce Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy

SDLP MP Claire Hanna has urged the Prime Minister to introduce a Violence Against Women and Girls strategy in Northern Ireland in the wake of Chloe Mitchell’s death.

The 21-year-old’s remains were found outside a property in Ballymena on Sunday.

One man has appeared in court charged with Ms Mitchell's murder while a second was charged with assisting an offender.

The Belfast South MP said 39 women had died violently in Northern Ireland since 2017.

“Far too many families like Chloe’s have been left broken after losing a loved one to this senseless violence and we cannot allow this to continue.”

She added that women should be able to feel safe in every area of their lives, “whether they’re socialising with friends or at their workplace and in the home,” but that high rates of violence against women in Northern Ireland suggest this is not possible.

“Northern Ireland remains one of the most dangerous places in Europe for women,” she continued.

She said that the issue was compounded by a lack of functioning government in Northern Ireland and a loss of funding for Women’s Aid.

Northern Ireland has been without its Assembly for over a year, due to the DUP’s protest of post-Brexit trading agreements.

“Like so many of the things we need to improve the lives of people in Northern Ireland, properly tackling this issue has been delayed by the lack of an Assembly and Executive at Stormont,” she said.

“We have been in desperate need of a Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy for many years, but following consultation we cannot move forward without Ministers in place.

“The situation is compounded by the financial situation seeing groups like Women’s Aid – who do outstanding work – facing funding cuts.”

“Ms Hanna finished by compelling the PM and UK government to deliver the strategy, adding that it is long past time that violence against women is dealt with in Northern Ireland.”

Read more Vigils organised to remember Chloe Mitchell

Ms Hanna asked the PM at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday: “Will the Prime Minister work with me and others to ensure that strategy is enacted and funded - so that we can tackle the cultures and behaviours that are having such devastating impacts on women in Northern Ireland?

The Prime Minister responded by outlining measures that the Conservative government has already taken against the issue, and agreeing that Northern Ireland’s Executive needs to be reformed.

“It’s absolutely right that we do everything to stamp out violence against women and girls, that’s why the government passed the landmark Domestic Abuse Act, set up a 24/7 victim line and quadrupled funding for Victim Support,” he said.

“She’s also right to highlight though, that the people of Northern Ireland are not getting the local government that they need and I want to see that as much as she does and I’ll continue to work hard to bring that about.”