Claire Sugden MLA returns to work after ‘difficult period’ following death of father

A photo of Claire Sugden MLA and her father Arthur posted on her Twitter account.

Former justice minister and independent Unionist MLA, Claire Sugden, has posted a poignant tweet following the death of her father, Arthur, with an image of the two of them on her wedding day back in June 2019.

It was announced on Funeral Times that Arthur, who was born in England and worked as a prison officer, passed away on November 1 “peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family”.

The East Londonderry MLA tweeted on Monday: “Back to work after a difficult period following the passing of my dear Daddy. Thanks all who have been so kind & for your patience while I took time off to support my family. Also new cough yesterday, not expecting C19, but took test & self-isolating until result -WFH, so PM me.”

Tributes were pouring in following the post including from Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer.

Mr McAleer posted: “Sorry for your loss Claire, take care of yourself and your family.”

The funeral took place on Saturday November 6 privately at her parents’ home in Greenmount Park in Coleraine followed by internment at Coleraine Cemetery.

He was described as: “Much loved husband of Liz, father of Eleanor, Andrea, Carolyn, William and Claire; a dear father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother; and missed by his much-loved dog Monty.

“Lovingly remembered by all his family in Yorkshire and Canada.”

It was requested that donations, if wished, were to be cheques made payable to N.I. Prison Service Dogs Section.