Class A drugs found in police probe into West Belfast UDA

PSNI officers have discovered a quantity of Class A drugs at a property in north Belfast on Tuesday.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Today’s seizure is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support. We will continue to act on the information.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.