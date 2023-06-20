Class A drugs seized as north Belfast house searched in UDA probe

Suspected Class A drugs have been seized by police from a property in the north Belfast area on Tuesday morning.

The search at the house is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

PSNI Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “As a result of the search, a number of items including a mobile phone and suspected Class A controlled drugs were seized.

“The items will now be taken away for further forensic examination.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and this morning’s search is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.