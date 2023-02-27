Class A drugs seized in Shankill area linked to West Belfast UDA

PSNI detectives have seized Class A drugs and a number of other items as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA .

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out a search of a property in the Shankill area on Monday evening.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “A number of items, including a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs and a mobile phone were seized and will be taken away for further forensic examination.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing following tonight’s seizure. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.

Read more UDA killer, IRA bomb survivor and widow of murdered MP share experience of the Troubles

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org