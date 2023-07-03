Class B and C drugs linked to UVF seized in east Belfast

Class B and C drugs linked to the UVF were seized from a number of properties in east Belfast on Monday.

Searches at a number of properties in Braniel were part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Detective Sergeant Thompson said: “During the searches, a large amount of herbal cannabis, together with drug-related paraphernalia, was recovered.

“Quantities of suspected Class B and suspected Class C drugs were also recovered.

“We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity, and I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."