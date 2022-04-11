Claudy Irish language signs spraypainted over with ‘UVF’

A number of Irish language signs in Claudy were targeted by vandals who spraypainted ‘UVF’ over them.

SDLP election candidate Cara Hunter shared an image of the graffiti and said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning along Ballyhanedin Road.

“This is unacceptable and the local people will not put up with these territorial markings,” she said.

“I have reported this so it will be down shortly.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they are aware of criminal damage caused to the bilingual road signs and are making enquiries.

“Damage includes graffiti daubed on a sign,” stated the PSNI. “These incidents, which are believed to have been caused sometime in the last two months, are being treated as hate crimes.

"Police urge anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 399 of 11/09/19, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“Anyone with information in relation to this is asked to call 101.”