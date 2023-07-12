Clean-up operation gets underway in Belfast as Twelfth of July 2023 celebrations come to an end

Piles of litter gathered just outside KFC on the corner of Shaftsbury Square, Belfast on Wednesday evening following the Twelfth of July celebrations

The council workers were already out in droves in Shaftesbury Square on Wednesday evening as they attempted to make a head start on the aftermath of Wednesday’s Twelfth of July celebrations.

Metal barriers and cones used to mark standing spots for keen viewers of the over 60 bands who paraded past just hours before, were being shifted and taken away while the clean-up operation - mainly consisting of removing plastic bangs, glass bottles, drink cans and cardboard boxes - got underway.

The Belfast spot is often the prime choice for those wishing to have a more celebratory event during the Battle of the Boyne commemorations, hundreds of which line the streets to enjoy the atmosphere of Northern Ireland’s longest parade route.

Bin lorries replaced stand-by ambulances and police land rovers, while the last remaining partiers still hovered (and mostly stumbled) in the street or enjoyed drinks in and outside the area’s bars.

Children made use of the clear roads to practise their baton twirling, groups of young girls poses for selfie shots, while a drunken rowdy game of pitchy (or pap, keely, picky, tinks depending on your childhood) took place near by.

Situated just beside Sandy Row, the area and its surrounding streets has become notorious in past years for its anti-social behaviour caused by essentially the mass street party which takes places in-between and after the marching bands return through Belfast.

Shortly before the pandemic halted the 2020 celebrations, community leaders in the area called for a stop to the “out of control” environment with some calling it a “drink and drugs fest.”

However, post-Covid, the area has never quite returned to its former large rave-style, much to the disappointment of some party goes and gratefulness to nearby residents.

Much is made of the litter in Belfast and other Twelfth locations, and whilst notorious - it was swiftly being dealt with by 7pm on Wednesday as is the case with other large public events in the city including St Patrick’s Day and Belfast Pride.

The area likely won’t become fully clear from people or litter until the early hours of Thursday morning – but soon regular shoppers and passer-bys in the area won’t know the difference.