Clear up continues after extreme weather conditions as Met Office issues rain alert

Portstewart promenade closed to vehicles until Friday after heavy showers damaged the road

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for Monday across Northern Ireland.

It comes after Sunday’s extreme weather resulted in a Co Tyrone coffin makers being destroyed after a lightning strike set the business alight.

Elsewhere, Portstewart promenade was hit with flash flooding after water surged through the tarmac as thunderstorms brought heavy downpours.

The adverse weather conditions caused serious damage to the road surface as many had to abandon their cars and run for cover.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said on Monday that the promenade remains closed due to the structural damage but pedestrians can still access local businesses.

“Roadworks are ongoing on Portstewart promenade due to structural damage caused by adverse weather on Sunday,” said the PSNI.

“There is limited access to vehicles, however pedestrians can still access local businesses in the area.

“Please be advised that the road is expected to reopen by Friday, July 9.”

There is expected to be slow moving, heavy and occasionally thundery showers across Northern Ireland on Monday afternoon and early evening.

The Met Office put the weather warning in place from 11am until 8pm.

It warned that bus and train services may be affected with journey times taking longer, road flooding could be a possibility, power supplies may be affected and homes and businesses could see some flooding.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Slow moving showers will turn heavy and perhaps thundery by the afternoon, most likely across west and central Northern Ireland.

“Where showers do occur they could give 10 to 15mm, perhaps 20mm in a couple of hours with the potential for some travel disruption and some localised flooding. Showers will die out through the evening.”