Clergy hail Prince Philip’s visits to Co Fermanagh

Dean Kenneth Hall accompanies the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Lord Anthony Hamilton during the 2012 Royal visit to Enniskillen

Clergymen from across the religious divide have hailed a visit of the Queen and Prince Philip to Co Fermanagh following his death on Friday.

Dean of Clogher, the Very Rev Kenneth Hall, and Monsignor Peter O’Reilly welcomed the royal couple to their respective churches in Enniskillen during the jubilee tour of 2012.

Thousands lined the streets of the town that day as their royal highnesses made their way to Saint Macartin’s Cathedral for a thanksgiving service, during which then First Minister Peter Robinson read the lesson.

In a joint statement to Sunday Life, the Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic churchmen paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh and his “lively interest in Fermanagh”.

“With the announcement of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, we wish to join our voices with the many others who have sympathised with Queen Elizabeth and their family,” they said.

“We do so while recalling the visit of the Queen and Prince Philip to Enniskillen on June 26, 2012.

“Those who were present on that day to see the Queen and Prince Philip cross the street from Saint Macartin’s Cathedral to enter St Michael’s Church will remember the joy of that occasion and its witness to our one community rooted in our common Christian heritage.”

They added: “When Queen Elizabeth crossed the street in Fermanagh’s county town, it was more than a pedestrian crossing of that street. Without a word, she made a connection for all to see. Her actions enabled us to feel powerfully that we were one people under God and one people together.”

Monsignor O’Reilly commissioned a painting of the procession from one church to the other by the Hon. Hector McDonnell, son of the Earl and Countess of Antrim.

The pair also offered a prayer for the late royal consort, saying: “Remember, O Lord, your servant Philip, who has gone before us marked with the sign of faith and now rests in the sleep of peace.

“According to your promises, grant to him and to all who rest in Christ, refreshment, light and peace; through the same Christ our Lord. Amen.”