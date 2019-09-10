Click Energy hikes prices for its 27,000 Northern Ireland customers

Click Energy's 27,000 customers in Northern Ireland are facing bigger bills after the energy supplier announced a hike in electricity charges yesterday

Click Energy's 27,000 customers in Northern Ireland are facing bigger bills after the energy supplier announced a hike in electricity charges yesterday.

The company, which launched in 2015, has informed all customers of the intended 5.87% increase in the unit rate of electricity they pay, and they will also now face paying a standing charge of 8.895p or 11.138p per day, effective from October 1.

Paulino Garcia, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said customers would now need to find up to £73 extra a year to pay for their electricity.

"Click Energy wrote to its customers today explaining the charges which represent an overall increase in the typical annual bill of 11.86% and 13.36% for debit and pay-as-you-go consumers respectively. Customers will have to find between £64 and £73 extra per year," he said.

"We will be seeking assurances from Click Energy that the changes to its domestic tariffs are fair and justified.

"It is important that consumers in Northern Ireland, especially those in vulnerable circumstances, are treated fairly and have clear information as to how this increase has occurred and why the standing charge has been introduced.

"This is especially relevant as the discretionary income of Northern Ireland households is £100 per week lower than in the rest of the UK."

In August, Northern Ireland's largest energy supplier, Power NI, raised electricity prices by 6.1%, meaning the typical bill for those on its standard tariff will jump by £35 per year from October 1.