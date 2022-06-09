Click Energy increasing electricity prices by 11% for Northern Ireland customers

Click Energy, the smallest of the five electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland, has announced it will be increasing electricity prices by 11%.

The increased rate will come into effect from July 1, 2022 – impacting around 26,000 customers.

This will see a typical bill for a household with a credit meter needing to find around an extra £98 a year and those customers with a prepayment meter (PAYG) will see their typical costs increase by around £99 per year.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said: “The increase is due to the continuing rise of wholesale energy costs and comes at a time when many are already experiencing extreme pressures on their household budgets with rises in home heating oil, natural gas, coal, grocery, and transport fuel costs.

“We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or to top-up their meter, to contact their supplier directly for help with payment plans for bill pay / direct debit and prepayment meters.

"We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and, importantly, if possible, trying to save over the summer months to cover energy costs during winter 2022-23.”

Click Energy customers have been encouraged to shop around to make sure they are on the best electricity deal as no exit fee will apply if switching before July 1, 2022.

In Northern Ireland there are five electricity suppliers who have over 20 different tariffs.

The Consumer Council website has an independent energy price comparison tool for households to compare all available tariffs to get the best deal.

Consumers can get in touch with the Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.