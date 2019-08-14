Cliftonville pay tribute to former boss Breslin

Emotional scenes at the tribute to Tommy Breslin at Cliftonville last night

A wreath was laid in the centre circle of the pitch at Cliftonville FC's Solitude stadium last night to remember former manager Tommy Breslin.

The 58-year-old passed away last Wednesday in Spain, where he had been on holiday after attending a wedding.

He enjoyed unparalleled success with the north Belfast club, winning league titles in 2013 and 2014 and lifting eight trophies while in charge from 2011-15.

As the Reds prepared to play Glenavon there was a minute's applause to remember Breslin, whose family appeared on the pitch before kick-off.

Breslin's former assistant Peter Murray and club representatives then placed a wreath in the centre circle.