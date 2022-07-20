Climate change expert responds to Sammy Wilson comments: ‘I wish it was just hysteria’

A climate change expert has rebuked DUP MP Sammy Wilson’s recent comments on climate change saying he “wishes it was just hysteria.”

It’s after East Antrim MP Mr Wilson in the House of Commons on Monday referred to recent high temperatures in some parts of the UK, which saw a major incident declared after a spate of wildfires across London, as “a couple of warm days”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster on Wednesday, the head of the World Health Organisation’s climate change unit Dr Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum said this was not the case and the recent temperatures were evidence of the effects of climate change.

“Unfortunately, this is the new normal and the science is extremely strong on this and we are going to see more and more of this” he said, adding he wished it was “just hysteria”.

Mr Wilson continued on Monday: “Whilst it’s right that government departments should prepare and plan for unforeseen emergencies and crises, does the minister not agree that some of the hysteria demonstrated in the house today about a couple of warm days which most of our constituents, if not working, are probably out enjoying?”

The DUP MP continued to say he believed MPs “should explain to people their own personal responsibilities” regarding the hot weather but warned: “We should be avoiding heaping on them more expensive climate policies which are already causing them a fortune.”

His comments were greeted by laughter from the former leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn who was seated in the Commons behind Mr Wilson.

Read more Watch: Jeremy Corbyn laughs as Sammy Wilson launches attack on climate change agenda

When asked if he was concerned about comments like Mr Wilson’s being heard in the House of Commons, Dr Campbell-Lendrum told the programme: “Yes, anything that which delays the transition to net zero energy future is a concern. We do have to move and we have to move fast, in fact we are a couple of decades behind where we should be. I have to say, the public are ahead of the politicians on this if we look at what people in the street now support.”

“I think it has to be a wake up call, the situation has changed now. Polling shows people around the world are now convinced and understand the climate crises is real and human activity is to blame.

“It will get worse if we don’t drive down carbon emissions and people are now experiencing it in their backyards.”

The climate change expert said he agreed with Mr Wilson’s remarks about preparedness and acknowledged the economic argument saying it was clear “people are rightly worried about their energy bills” and is something that “has to be supported by government policy.”

However, Dr Campbell-Lendrum said the increase in fuel prices is related to fossil fuels, a leading contributor to climate change.