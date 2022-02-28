Climate change: Stormont passes amendment limiting reduction of methane to 46% by 2050

Minister Poots pointed to the need to protect NI farmers amid a looming food crisis as the Ukraine conflict escalates

The Stormont Assembly has passed an amendment limiting the reduction of methane to 46% by 2050 after Minister Edwin Poots spoke of the need for “food security” in Northern Ireland.

Minister Poots tabled an amendment which sets a separate target for methane as part of wider ambitions for net zero emissions by 2050.

His amendment means that methane emissions for 2050 are not required to be more than 46% lower than the 1990 baseline.

However, he failed to secure another amendment which had proposed that greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture sources should not be included when measuring Northern Ireland’s progress in reducing emissions.

The Minister for the Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs pointed to MLAs including those from Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Green Party who say that they support net zero targets and also farmers.

But, he added, no-one anticipated war in Europe this century and that one of the greatest exporters of fossil fuels would invade one of the largest food providers.

“Ukraine has enough food to feed 600 million people. If this becomes a protracted war where harvests aren’t planted the implications will be felt this year, this year, on the rest of the world, in terms of the supply of all your food, including breads, your chicken, dairy products, all of those things.

“Russia is one of the largest suppliers of nitrogen fertilizer, as well as oil and gas. And the inevitable sanctions that will be imposed upon them, and the only sanctions that will make any real difference to Russia I believe, the sanctions which include their oil and gas.

“Whenever that filters through it’s going to apply more pressure to us.”

Mr Poots said Northern Ireland had to sustain the ability to produce food domestically.

He also tabled amendment 17 which stated that emissions of a greenhouse gas from agricultural sources do not count as Northern Ireland emissions of the gas.

And he said there should be no cuts to livestock herds which SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone disagreed with saying other sectors would then call to be exempt.

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan said the bill must be fair to everyone in society including the agriculture sector.

“This should never have become a battle between agriculture and environment and whilst that may have suited some in this chamber to frame it that way it has done a disservice to this climate legislation debate,” he said.

“In my view, the same could be said of the minister’s amendment number 17 to exclude the agriculture sector from the outworking of this Bill.

“It is a total nonsense amendment. I actually thought that the amendment when I first saw it was an early April Fool’s joke."

Amendment one passed on an oral vote but it was disputed by Alliance MLA Andrew Muir who believed it was not handled appropriately.

Amendment 17 was defeated more comprehensively.

Ahead of the debate, Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey commented on the publication of the latest (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) IPCC report.

She said: “The IPCC has issued its most serious warning yet about the current and future effects of climate breakdown. Climate breakdown is not just a crisis of the future, but an ongoing crisis which is currently devastating lives across the world.

“The IPCC has said we are facing ‘an atlas of human suffering’. But despite all the scientific evidence, Minister Poots has brought forward amendments to weaken Northern Ireland’s proposed climate laws.

“The Minister has proposed a less ambitious target for methane – a greenhouse gas over 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

“This is in direct contradiction to the UK Government’s Climate Change Committee, which has advised that methane emissions must be significantly reduced, and that no sources of emissions can qualify for special treatment.

“The Minister is also asking for a complete exemption for agriculture from our net-zero target. Agriculture is Northern Ireland’s biggest emitting sector, accounting for more than a quarter of our emissions. To completely ignore and discount agricultural emissions would be both reckless and irresponsible.

“We will not get out of this crisis by pretending it’s not there. The time for denial and delay is over. It’s time for MLAs to step up and ensure strong net-zero climate legislation is passed.”

A total of 70 amendments have been brought for the further consideration stage of Edwin Poots' bill.

Northern Ireland is the only part of these islands to not yet have climate change legislation in place.