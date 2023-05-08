Climber stretchered off Mourne mountains after being crushed by boulder

Mountain rescuers in Co Down had a busy bank holiday weekend, with one man taken to hospital after being crushed by a falling boulder and a team of climbers stuck on a rugged rock face.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team (MMRT) was scrambled shortly after 10am on Monday morning to the Annalong Valley, where a casualty had suffered a serious lower limb injury as a result of the boulder hitting them.

Once reached, the casualty was treated and immobilised before a stretcher evacuation to the MMRT team vehicle.

After a short transfer, the casualty was passed to Ambulance Service for further treatment and then transferred to hospital. A total of 14 members responded and stood down just after 1pm.

Late the previous night, the team received a request from the police to assist three crag fast climbers.

The trio had been rock climbing on the Slieve Lamagan slabs.

Initial reports suggested that they had run into difficulty and were stuck at different positions on the crag.

The team responded and due to the location, potential scale, and the rapidly deteriorating weather conditions, requested the assistance of the PSNI Search & Rescue Team.

Shortly after, team members reached the top of the climb just below the summit of Slieve Lamagan and the first climber.

Having reached the top of the route, the climber had made themselves safe and managed to secure the others, albeit suffering from exposure.

The team then proceeded to search the crag using rope systems, finding and hauling each of the two remaining climbers around 50 metres to the top, and again, for treatment for exposure.

With the assistance of the police, the climbers were then evacuated off Slieve Lamagan to team vehicles and transfer for further care. A total of 17 members responded and stood down at 7.20am after a nine-hour operation.