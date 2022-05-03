Clip of Coalisland Athletic FC ‘chanting pro-IRA lyrics’ after Irish Junior Cup win reported to IFA for disciplinary review

A video circulating of members of Coalisland Athletic FC appearing to sing pro-IRA lyrics on a team bus has been reported to the IFA for review by the Mid Ulster Football League.

The clip has been shared widely online following the Co Tyrone team’s 4-1 victory over Bangor Young Men in the Irish Junior Cup final on Monday - the first in their history.

The Mid Ulster Football League said it was aware of the video. “The Mid Ulster League are very disappointed about it. We’re very saddened that this has come about,” it said.

“We haven’t spoken to the club as of yet, but we have been getting messages to our social media about it. We have a planned committee meeting on Monday night and it will be discussed.

“We’re an amateur league who try to run the league to the highest standards we possibly can and this incident on Irish Junior Cup day yesterday is with the IFA’s disciplinary department for them to consider.

“The clubs in our local area in province-wide competitions are doing absolutely fantastic and this is something that all could certainly do without after a fine win by Coalisland, who we have applauded and congratulated for their excellent achievement in lifting the top junior trophy for the first time.”

The IFA said: “We are aware of the footage which has appeared on social media and the matter will be investigated accordingly.”

Coalisland Athletic FC has been contacted for comment, but has not yet responded.

It is understood that the footage was initially posted on the team’s Facebook page, but has since been removed.

The song is the Wolfe Tones’ Celtic Symphony, which includes the line “Up the ‘RA”.

The DUP’s Keith Buchanan said it “significantly tarnishes” the club’s achievement.

“The club should confirm the authenticity of this video and where it stands on such behaviour,” said the Mid Ulster Assembly candidate. “There can be no place for such songs in sport.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill congratulated Coalisland Athletic on their win, posting on Twitter: “Fantastic win for Coalisland Athletic in the Junior Cup today. Great to see more local sporting success. Well done all.”

Mr Buchanan has urged Mrs O’Neill and other local representatives to “join with a call for the club to apologise for this behaviour and be clear that such scenes will not be repeated”.

Mrs O’Neill and Sinn Fein have also been contacted for a response.

Ulster Unionist candidate, Meta Graham, condemned the footage. “The people behind the chanting clearly have no difficulty with the atrocities committed by the IRA - not least in Mid Ulster - during the Troubles,” she said.

“There is no excuse for this and there’s nothing to be gained by playing this down. If the club has any interest in how it is perceived, and in community relations, then it needs to acknowledge the offence caused, apologise and commit to ensuring this is never repeated in the future.”