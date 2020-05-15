Clive Limpkin: Battle of the Bogside lensman dies at 82

Tributes have been paid to renowned photojournalist Clive Limpkin, whose image of a boy in a gas mask with a petrol bomb captured during the Battle of the Bogside over 50 years ago is now featured on one of the famous Derry murals.

Mr Limpkin (82), author of a book on the Battle of the Bogside, passed away earlier this week.

He will be best remembered for his award-winning photos of the clashes while working for the London Daily Sketch in August 1969. They were later exhibited at the Photographer's Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Mr Limpkin was among the Bloody Sunday Trust's guests for the 50th anniversary commemorations of the Battle of the Bogside last year when he launched a new edition of his book.

Julieann Campbell from the trust said: "The museum team and our board at the Bloody Sunday Trust were devastated to hear of Clive's passing this week.

"We're very grateful to have hosted both Clive and his wife Alex last summer as part of our Battle of the Bogside 50th events, and we realise now just how lucky we were to have him here.

"Working alongside Clive on this project was a privilege for all involved, and we are thankful to him for entrusting the museum, trust and Guildhall Press with republishing his most iconic work and breathing new life into it. Our thoughts are with his wife Alex and his children at this difficult time. Having helped immortalise our recent history, Clive will never be forgotten here in Derry." While his book on the historic three-day battle that raged on Derry's streets in August 1969 is recognised as an authoritative historic documentation of that time, it reached a global audience after the front cover was chosen by the Bogside Artists for its People's Gallery.

One of the artists, Kevin Hasson, said that while neither he nor fellow artist Tom Kelly had the opportunity to meet Mr Limpkin during the 50th commemorations, he had told them previously how pleased he was his photo was part of their murals.

Mr Hasson said: "We met Clive Limpkin in 1994 during the 25th commemorations of the Battle of the Bogside and he told us then how fantastic he thought it was that we had used his photograph as one of our murals."