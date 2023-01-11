Clogher woman accused of murdering Sligo man told his widow he ‘got a taxi to Enniskillen’, trial told

A woman accused of murder invited her alleged victim’s widow to “call over one of these days for a cup of tea”, a court has heard.

The second day of the trial of Karen Marie McDonald, who is accused of murdering Pat Ward, heard evidence from the victim’s wife today at Dungannon Crown Court.

Mr Ward, a 30-year-old father of four, suffered head trauma, upper body stab wounds and was left in an alleyway.

McDonald (37) of McCrea Park, Clogher, denies murdering him on February 9, 2019.

Her partner Niall Cox (27), of the same address, initially denied murder but has since pleaded guilty.

Mr Ward’s widow Ellen told the court he was originally from Sligo but had moved to Clogher with his family.

He had been socialising at a friend’s house nearby on the evening of his death.

The victim’s parents arrived to visit the family and Mrs Ward contacted him, after which he returned for a short time.

Read more Clogher woman (37) stands trial for the murder of Pat Ward who was found dead in alleyway

During this he asked her to get him beer and cigarettes from a local shop, which she did.

Mrs Ward then noticed her husband fall at one point and believed he was intoxicated.

He returned to his friend’s home taking the beer, cigarettes and a phone with him.

That night, Mrs Ward became concerned when he had not returned home. She tried to ring him multiple times but the calls went unanswered.

At around 4.40am, she went out looking for him, calling first at his friend’s house.

He confirmed Mr Ward wasn’t there and suggested he may have been “scooped” by police.

Mrs Ward was aware her husband had previously been socialising with Cox, also originally from Sligo, and asked the friend where he lived.

He pointed to a house on the opposite side of the road and she made her way there.

The door was opened by Cox and Mrs Ward asked if her husband was in the house.

But McDonald emerged from the living room and said to Mrs Ward: “Who the f*** do you think you are? Get out of my house.”

Mrs Ward noticed McDonald was wearing what appeared to be a green nightdress, and a bundle of bedclothes and a dressing gown were lying in the hallway. She again asked if they knew where her husband was and McDonald replied: “He got a taxi to Enniskillen.”

Mrs Ward then said if they saw or heard from him “to pop over and let me know”.

She added: “Karen said, ‘Sure. I’ll let you know. Call over one of these days for a cup of tea’.”

On arriving back home, Mrs Ward phoned police to establish if her husband had been arrested, which he hadn’t.

At around 9am the next morning detectives arrived at Mrs Ward’s home and broke the news that her husband was dead and where he had been found.

The following day she formally identified his body.

During cross-examination, Mrs Ward confirmed she believed her husband was “hiding” upstairs in McDonald’s house because he knew she would be looking for him.

She said when she asked, Cox had said: “He’s not here. Honest to God he’s not here.”

He also claimed Mr Ward had not been drinking with him and McDonald, although he had been in the house for a short time, describing him as “off his head and stone mad”.

Mrs Ward said: “I believed he was there, but Karen convinced me that he wasn’t.”

Defence counsel asked if she believed Cox and McDonald were “covering for Mr Ward to allow him to keep partying?”

She replied: “At first yes, but both of them, mainly Karen, convinced me he’d left in a taxi.”

The trial continues.