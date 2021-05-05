Closing dates for Northern Ireland Debenhams stores revealed

The remaining Debenhams stores in Northern Ireland are set to shut for the final time later in May, after the company confirmed the official dates of closure.

Debenhams announced the remaining 49 stores will close on 12 May and 15 May, after previous closing dates were announced last week.

The Debenhams store in Ballymena will close on 12 May, while Belfast’s Castecourt will close its Debenham store on 15 May.

The stores in Newry’s Quays shopping centre and Rushmere shopping centre in Craigavon will also close on 15 May.

The retail giant collapsed into administration last year and reopened its physical stores after lockdown only to sell off its remaining stock.

Some 12,000 workers in total within the company are losing their jobs, after efforts rescue the ailing store chain failed at the end of last year.

Debenhams' Northern Ireland stores had been in lockdown for the first four months 2020 due to Covid restrictions, but they were allowed to reopen along with other non-essential shops on 30 April.

In a statement announcing closure dates for its remaining UK stores, a company spokesperson said: "Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242-year history.

"Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.

"We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street."