Closure: Family of Italian killed in U-boat attack find his final resting place in Ballycastle

Ernest Nardone at his father’s graveside in Bonamargy Friary in Ballycastle

A family has finally tracked down their father’s last resting place to an unmarked grave outside Ballycastle, where he was buried after dying in a torpedo attack during the Second World War.

Antonio Nardone was an Italian internee on board the Arandora Star on July 2, 1940, when it was targeted by a German U-boat off the coast of Ireland as it sailed to Canada.

After 14 years of research his family traced his grave to the ruins of Bonamargy Friary in Co Antrim, and yesterday his 94-year-old son Ernest and other relatives were able to visit for the first time.

The Nardone family were assisted in their search by Ballycastle Royal British Legion, which retrieved a handwritten account of events from August 11, 1940 by Peter Dallat, the founder of PJ Dallat Funeral Directors in the town.

“He collected and interred Antonio Nardone’s body, and another unidentified, in the Bonamargy Graveyard area at 8pm that day,” said chairman Michael Colohan.

“Also found were entries, which the family did not have, in the Coleraine Chronicle, recording the deaths.”

Ernest, who turns 95 this week, was accompanied by wife Mary, sons Peter and Michael, and their partners Jeanie and Kath.

They were among a group who travelled from Middlesbrough in England to Ballycastle to unveil a tombstone for Antonio.

“To finally have this closure is a huge source of relief and comfort to our family,” Peter told the Belfast Telegraph.

He said it was especially meaningful for his father, “who lost his parent in such tragic circumstances as a young boy”.

“It means so much that we were able to reunite them in this way,” he added.

“We are hugely thankful to everyone who has helped us to get to this point.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough mayor Richard Holmes said: “It was a very emotional moment to stand side-by-side with the Nardone family at Wednesday’s memorial service.

“I hope it was a comforting experience after so many years of uncertainty, and the family can now be assured that Antonio’s name will be remembered forever in this historic part of our borough.”

The Nardone family are now keen to find the burial place of Giuseppe Tortolano, who was also onboard the ill-fated Arandora Star.

Peter believes it is possible that he was also interred at Bonamargy.

He has appealed for anyone who may have information to come forward on behalf of Giuseppe’s granddaughter Christine Jackson, who now lives in Australia.

He can be contacted by emailing peternardone1959@gmail.com or calling 07597 616199.