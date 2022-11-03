Closure of west Belfast GP surgery branch and reduction in patients described as ‘incredibly worrying’

A decision by a GP surgery in west Belfast to close a branch due to a shortage of doctors has been described as “incredibly worrying” development which could see patients denied basic healthcare.

A sign has appeared outside the Glen Road surgery informing patients that the practice will be operated from its main site on Carrick Hill.

The Belfast Telegraph has seen correspondence from the Practice Manager informing local representatives that an application has been submitted to permanently close the building at Norfolk Parade, Glen Road, Belfast.

The statement added: “The practice has applied for a reduction to our boundary area. We have unfortunately had to request all of our patients registered outside the boundary to register with a practice local to them.

"The shortage of GPs has required us to reduce the non-essential services we previously offered to patients eg we no longer offer a minor surgery service at the practice.”

One local said vulnerable and sick patients cannot be expected to travel to the other surgery and claimed its 3,000 patients had been consulted about the move.

A letter to patients from doctors and staff at the Crossin and Higgins Practice said it has been facing a lot of challenges over the past year mainly due to a shortage of GP’s.

Two GPs were planning to retire and one GP had to take extended leave due to “sad personal circumstances”.

A statement explained: “We have been advertising for three GP positions in a variety of forums, but have attracted no interest. This is an indication of the crisis in General Practice currently in Northern Ireland.

“Despite multiple advertisements we have been unable to recruit new doctors. This is a situation a lot of Practices are currently facing in Northern Ireland.

“We are not able to provide a safe service to our patients in both sites so we are regrouping our services to Carrick Hill Medical Centre.

“All patients will be seen in Carrick Hill Medical Centre and not in The Glen Road Surgery. This change will enable us to continue to deliver safer and personal care to you.

“Collections of prescriptions will be from your local pharmacy or Carrick Hill Surgery only.”

The correspondence continued: “This does not affect your ability to remain as a patient of the Crossin & Higgins Practice, it is the site not the service which is changing.

“We fully appreciate this change may be challenging and disruptive for you and we acknowledge this. We hope to have your understanding and support.”

Dr Alan Stout from the British Medical Association committee chair for NI said “sadly” this is yet another example of the crisis in our Health Service and in General Practice in particular.

Surgeries are being forced to make tough decisions in order to provide a safe service to patients, he added.

“We are hearing of similar examples almost every day as a result of lack of workforce, lack of support and a relentless and punishing level of demand. We continue to engage with local politicians about this growing problem.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll believes it is as an incredibly worrying situation that could see patients denied basic healthcare.

“People from this community can't be expected to travel to North Belfast to visit a GP. Those patients who are sick or vulnerable may not be able too.

“Long-term disinvestment in our NHS has had disastrous implications for primary care. More and more GP surgeries are scaling down services and in some cases closing for good due to mounting financial pressures and staff shortages.

“I will engage with the Glen Road GP surgery, the local community, and staff with a view to maintaining this vital community asset," the west Belfast representative concluded.

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment and the Crossin and Higgins Practice have been contacted for comment.