Clouds and fog move in as Northern Ireland continues to thaw out after cold snap

Clouds and fog are expected to move in throughout the day as Northern Ireland continues to thaw out after the cold snap.

Today is likely to be dull and cloudy, with some mist and drizzle. As winds fall light, there could be a lot of fog.

Overall, the day will be mild and the maximum temperature will reach 10 °C.

Into the night, it is expected to continue to be cloudy and rather misty with some fog. There will also be some patchy light rain and drizzle. However, it will be a mild night and winds mainly light. Tonight’s minimum temperature is 6 °C.

Monday looks to be dryer, with patchy drizzle dying out and fog clearing. There are likely going to be a few brighter spells around the north coast.

The maximum temperature will be 10 °C.