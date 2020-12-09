Club and players pay tributes after devoted Derry City fan Hugh Curran dies

Moving tributes have been paid to one of Derry City Football Club's most ardent fans.

Hugh Curran was a founder member of the team's supporters' club and affectionately known amongst fellow fans as "Big Hugh". Among those paying tribute were Derry City FC manager, Declan Devine, ex-Ireland goalkeeper David Forde and former Hibernian striker, Tam McManus.

Mr Devine said everyone at the club was deeply saddened by Mr Curran's death and described him as "simply irreplaceable".

He said: "The entire club is devastated by the awful news of Hugh's passing.

"He epitomised everything that Derry City FC stands for and Hugh is simply irreplaceable within our club.

"As Supporters Liaison Officer he galvanised our fan base, driving buses full of supporters the length and breadth of the country to follow the team.

"Nothing was ever too much to ask of him. The management, players, staff and supporters are deeply saddened at Hugh's passing and our wish is to extend our deepest condolences to his family at this terrible time."

Mr Curran's passion for the team and maintaining its reputation as somewhere visiting fans felt welcome at the Brandywell endeared him to clubs across Ireland and Europe.

Barry Molloy who played for Derry City for 10 years described Mr Curran as "an absolute gentleman".

On his social media, Mr Molloy wrote: "So sad to hear of this man's passing. He was Derry City through and through, an unbelievable supporter to any Derry team and to myself since I signed for the club. RIP, Big Hugh."

Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus also spoke of his sadness at the death of Mr Curran.

He said: "A true gentlemen who followed Derry City everywhere. Sad news but I am glad his suffering is now over. RIP Big Man."

Ex-Ireland goalkeeper David Forde added: "Very sad to hear of Hugh's passing. May he Rest in Peace."

Such was the love for Derry City, Mr Curran even climbed a ladder so he could still watch his team play at the Brandywell in August when the coronavirus restrictions meant fans were not permitted inside the stadium.

Details of Mr Curran's funeral have not yet been released.