Co Antrim carer honoured for 50 years of selfless service

A volunteer carer from Co Antrim has been recognised for half a century of charity work.

Anne Demick received a medal from the League of Mercy after giving up her own time for over 50 years to help those in need.

She was presented with the award at the Mansion House in London yesterday.

Anne works with the Ileostomy Association, which supports people living with an ileostomy or internal pouch.

“I have been going for a long time volunteering with the IA … since about 1971,” Anne explained.

The League of Mercy Foundation was founded in 1899 by Royal Charter of Queen Victoria. Its aim is to establish a large number of volunteers to help provide care in voluntary hospitals.

Anne, from Ballyclare, added: “My reaction to getting the letter was that I thought it was some kind of a hoax. I thought somebody was taking the mickey out of me.

“The first letter asked if I was willing to accept the award and, of course, I was.”

Anne has appealed for more people to join volunteering services.

She said: “If you have got an interest in a particular thing, whatever that is, then you get a reward in seeing people coping with something that has been perhaps a little bit difficult in their life.”

Explaining her work, Anne added: “Our organisation offers one to one support, and we try to match people up with each other.

“The most important thing is that they’ve been through a similar thing with each other and they have a similar type of lifestyle.”

She also praised her family’s support.

“They have supported me throughout all of the things that I have done. That includes my husband, my two sons and the rest of the whole family now that they have families of their own,” she added.

“I am glad I have had their support in all the things I have been doing.

“I would also like to say thank you to the organisation for nominating me.”