Co Antrim church group New Dawn Evangelical Fellowship believe prayers to convert pub have been answered

New Dawn members await approval to turn landmark building into spiritual home

Past and present: The old Sheddings pub will become the New Dawn Evangelical church

A Co Antrim church group have said their prayers have been answered after moving forward with plans to convert a pub into a new permanent base.

New Dawn Evangelical Fellowship have submitted an application to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to convert The Sheddings pub building, located between Broughshane and Carnlough.

The church has now shared their design plans for converting the building into a church if their application is successful.

The public house and well known landmark at Aughafatten served its last orders over a decade ago and was previously advertised on the market for the price of £65,000.

Members of New Dawn currently meet at Broughshane community centre, and the news was shared along with the proposed designs on the group's Facebook page.

"We would like to show you what our new church building could look like when it is finished," the message said.

After around eight years of meeting in various community buildings in the Broughshane are , the statement added: "As a church, we prayed for a permanent spiritual home and humbly waited on the Lord."

The spacious design includes a church sanctuary area with 96 seats along with a pulpit as well as a meeting room/overflow area which can accommodate 24 people.

In addition the design includes two youth rooms, a lift, kitchen, toilets, a creche and yard area.

An added bonus for churchgoers travelling to the townland of Aughafatten for worship, aside from plenty of parking spaces, will also be a stunning view of the nearby Slemish Mountain.

The church said the opportunity to buy the former pub arose in May, adding "the Lord's plans and timing is perfect".

"The Lord established our fellowship, and today, He continues to build His church locally, through His people.

"We are a church that loves Jesus and wants to share the Lord Jesus with our community and world.

"We believe this new building will help us do that, as we preach the Word of God, as we meet for corporate worship, prayer, fellowship, the breaking of bread, evangelism and all our other ministries, to glorify and praise our God."

Optimistic at the planning application, the statement said the new building project is due to begin in the new year.

"We want you to see the goodness of our God at work, and be excited with us."

The proposed makeover for The Sheddings is currently one of three pubs in the East Antrim set to be repurposed.

Dan Campbell's and The Thatch at Bridge Street in Larne are being demolished to make way for the new £3.2m Inver River Hotel.

Meanwhile, a planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim council for change of use at a church in Cullybackey which is poised to become a ballet studio.

The vacant church premises at Pottinger Street in the North Antrim village, were formerly occupied by the Church of God but have since been sold.