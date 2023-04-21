Co Antrim company ‘overwhelmed with pride’ after catering for Bill and Hillary Clinton

The caterers shared a photograph with the couple at the end of their trip to Belfast for the Agreement 25 conference.

The owners of RARE Grazing NI - twins Rebecca and Rachel Vance - were 'overwhelmed' to cater for Bill and Hillary Clinton this week. Pic: RARE Grazing NI

Catering for a host of US visitors including Bill and Hillary Clinton was a ‘career highlight’, the owners of a Co Antrim food company have said.

The former US President and Secretary of State had been visiting Northern Ireland for Queen’s University’s Agreement 25 conference, a three-day event marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Catering for the entourage, which also included Agreement talks chair Senator George Mitchell and his wife Heather, was provided by Lisburn-based company RARE Grazing NI.

They had to keep their exciting secret under wraps, but twin owners Rachel and Rebecca Vance were able to share a photograph of themselves with the Clintons after they had completed their visit this week.

The sisters shared the photograph to their social media, saying catering for their American political guests had been a ‘pleasure’.

"A career highlight for us at RARE Grazing NI,” they said.

"We are overwhelmed with pride to share with you all that we had the pleasure of being asked to cater for former US president Bill Clinton & former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator George Mitchell, his wife Heather Mitchell and entourage over the past 6 days.

"An opportunity we will never forget. Thank you to The Regency Belfast and to our team who made this all possible.”

The Agreement 25 conference drew to a close on Wednesday evening, with a gala dinner hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak marking the end of the three-day event.